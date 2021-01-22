Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Twilio by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 55,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Twilio by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total transaction of $5,035,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,884 shares of company stock worth $63,443,211 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO opened at $389.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.60 and a 200-day moving average of $288.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.97 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $398.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.88.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

