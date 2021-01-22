TwoKeyEconomy Trading Down 30.8% This Week (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy token can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.63 or 0.00583764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.56 or 0.04133039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016456 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Profile

2KEY is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

TwoKeyEconomy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

