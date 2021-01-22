Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,429.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $426.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $466.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

