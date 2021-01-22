Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $47,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $89.38.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

