U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 339.3% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 43,621 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

