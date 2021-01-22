U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $7.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 28,602 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -765.23 and a beta of 2.01.
In related news, Director John C. Rickel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at $402,051. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $78,974.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
