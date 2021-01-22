U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $7.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 28,602 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -765.23 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Rickel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at $402,051. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $78,974.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

