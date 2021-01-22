Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0002

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Ubex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $552,192.43 and approximately $122,017.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00358173 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.