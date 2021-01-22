UBS Group Analysts Give RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) a GBX 1,660 Price Target

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) has been assigned a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

REL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($25.61) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,952.10 ($25.50).

Shares of LON:REL traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,869.50 ($24.43). The stock had a trading volume of 3,134,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,015. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.12 billion and a PE ratio of 28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RELX PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,811.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,744.80.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

