UBS Group Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $102.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $91.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 2,640.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 216,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,649,000 after buying an additional 208,623 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in CSX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

