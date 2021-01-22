UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UCBJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of UCBJY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.52. 13,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,151. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85. UCB has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

