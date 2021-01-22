UCB’s (UCBJY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

UCBJY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

UCBJY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $53.52. 13,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,151. UCB has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

