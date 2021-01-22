UChain (UCN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One UChain coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UChain has a total market capitalization of $17,589.35 and approximately $4,123.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UChain has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00065919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.49 or 0.00574695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.81 or 0.04233007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016168 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain (UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official website is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

UChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

