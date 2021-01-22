UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.26. UEX Co. (UEX.TO) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 1,643,307 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$117.57 million and a P/E ratio of -25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

UEX Co. (UEX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UEX Co. (UEX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UEX Co. (UEX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.