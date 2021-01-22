UGAS Trading 25.8% Lower Over Last Week (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $10.58 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.92 or 0.00574884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.62 or 0.04295625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016233 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

