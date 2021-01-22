UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) (CVE:UGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.91

UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) (CVE:UGE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.85, with a volume of 76535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.
Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.13.
About UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) (CVE:UGE)
UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, engineers, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as provides engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting services.
