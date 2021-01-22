Ultra Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $43.94 million and approximately $812,096.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,346.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.44 or 0.01352365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.56 or 0.00552011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00046748 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009405 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001230 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.