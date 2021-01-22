Ultra (UOS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $705,991.00

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $43.95 million and $705,991.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,510.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.67 or 0.01327779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.00530536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00045709 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00009611 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 coins. Ultra's official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra's official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

