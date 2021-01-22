UMA Price Tops $11.36 on Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, UMA has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for $11.36 or 0.00034955 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $632.53 million and $57.43 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00125189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00072244 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00278094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00040101 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,284,372 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,659,741 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

