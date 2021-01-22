UMA (UMA) Price Hits $12.58 on Top Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $12.58 or 0.00038734 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $699.75 million and $111.20 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00054184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00126325 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00075259 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00276909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069920 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000744 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,268,401 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,643,770 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

