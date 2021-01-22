Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

UNBLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UNBLF stock traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.80. 325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

