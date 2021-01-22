Unibright (UBT) Reaches Market Cap of $87.93 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Unibright has a market capitalization of $87.93 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Unibright coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.49 or 0.00600078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.66 or 0.04435789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015128 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017140 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

