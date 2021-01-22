UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $34,891.62 and $59.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 78.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00027427 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002038 BTC.
- Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005642 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- MintCoin (MINT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rupee (RUP) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About UNICORN Token
According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “
Buying and Selling UNICORN Token
UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
