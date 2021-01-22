Unification Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,449.00 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 70% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Unification has a market cap of $274,140.35 and $7,449.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unification has traded 50.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00070962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.28 or 0.00601643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.61 or 0.04426051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017154 BTC.

About Unification

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

