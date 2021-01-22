Unified Trust Company N.A. Acquires 965 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.8% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $279.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.93. The firm has a market cap of $300.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

