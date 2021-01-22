Unified Trust Company N.A. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Unified Trust Company N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

