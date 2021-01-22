Uniform Fiscal Object Market Cap Reaches $980,475.30 (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Uniform Fiscal Object token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market cap of $980,475.30 and $122.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 38.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Uniform Fiscal Object

UFO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,850,751,262 tokens. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net . The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

Uniform Fiscal Object Token Trading

Uniform Fiscal Object can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

