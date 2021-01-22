UniLayer (LAYER) Tops One Day Volume of $141,395.00

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, UniLayer has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0793 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $141,395.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00053722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00123434 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00072919 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00268867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00067385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00039162 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,005,000 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.