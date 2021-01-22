UniLend (UFT) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, UniLend has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $943,273.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.00568599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00043733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.73 or 0.04233089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016311 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

