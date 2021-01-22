Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after acquiring an additional 496,432 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $816,295,000 after acquiring an additional 117,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after acquiring an additional 565,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Shares of UNP opened at $207.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

