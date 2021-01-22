Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

UNP traded down $10.28 on Friday, reaching $207.90. 6,346,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,628. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.99 and its 200-day moving average is $195.58. The company has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

