Uniswap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.72 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $3.72 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.84 or 0.00027292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000108 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 105.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,338,294 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

