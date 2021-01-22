United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Airlines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in United Airlines by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,019,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,235.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

Shares of UAL opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $87.57.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

