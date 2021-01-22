United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 463 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $355.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.51 and a 200-day moving average of $325.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

