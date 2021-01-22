United Capital Management of KS Inc. Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.9% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,777,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in PayPal by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $248.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $250.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

