United Capital Management of KS Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,299,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $386.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

