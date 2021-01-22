United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 303 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $362.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.