United Capital Management of KS Inc. Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,928 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT opened at $112.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day moving average is $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $115.14. The stock has a market cap of $200.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.