United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) versus Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Critical Comparison

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Health Products and Avanos Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Avanos Medical 1 2 2 0 2.20

Avanos Medical has a consensus target price of $38.40, indicating a potential downside of 19.26%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than United Health Products.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and Avanos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -8,666.57% Avanos Medical 1.93% 3.20% 2.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of United Health Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Health Products and Avanos Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products N/A N/A -$6.60 million N/A N/A Avanos Medical $697.60 million 3.26 -$45.90 million $1.07 44.45

United Health Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avanos Medical.

Risk and Volatility

United Health Products has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanos Medical has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats United Health Products on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It also provides gauze products for oral surgery and external trauma; and island dressings to support intravenous procedures, such as kidney dialysis. The company serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, public safety and police departments, military, correctional facilities, schools, universities and day care facilities, assisted living and nursing homes, home care providers, dental offices, sports medicine providers, veterinarians, municipalities and government agencies, occupational and industrial healthcare professionals, and consumers, as well as emergency medical services and fire departments, and other first responders. It also offers its products to the consumer market through Walmart.com. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies. The company sells its products under the MIC-KEY, CORPAK, NEOMED, BALLARD, MICROCUFF, ENDOCLEAR, ON-Q, AMBIT, GAME READY, and COOLIEF brand names. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, and through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

