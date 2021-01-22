United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.67

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 51566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 4,967.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,971,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 462.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 437,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 68.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 660,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 267,148 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

