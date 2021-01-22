United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $160.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.60. The firm has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

