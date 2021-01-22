United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 4.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,854,000 after purchasing an additional 376,467 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 409,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

UPS stock opened at $159.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day moving average is $158.60.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

