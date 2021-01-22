United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.94. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $5.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $16.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.28 to $17.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.84 to $19.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.17.

NYSE URI opened at $259.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.57 and its 200 day moving average is $196.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $267.59.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

