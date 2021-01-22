United Traders Token Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (UTT)

United Traders Token (CURRENCY:UTT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One United Traders Token token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. United Traders Token has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $45.00 worth of United Traders Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, United Traders Token has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00066499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.46 or 0.00575984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00043211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.22 or 0.04329629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016218 BTC.

United Traders Token Token Profile

UTT is a token. United Traders Token’s total supply is 69,403,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,548,999 tokens. The official message board for United Traders Token is medium.com/@Uttoken.io . United Traders Token’s official Twitter account is @Uttoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . United Traders Token’s official website is uttoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The United Traders is a trading company of U.S stock markets operating since 2009. The United Traders will use the blockchain technology to expand their platform and create a marketplace for cryptocurrencies powered by an ERC-20 token. The actual platform feature a pool of algorithmic strategies which was employed by the Kvadrat Black SPC hedge fund named as Kvadrat Black, a Type C strategy (a pool of manual and algorithmic strategies extensively used on the cryptocurrency markets), an IPO with United Traders (a feature which allows investors to buy shares of companies offering IPO’s on a provisional subscription basis) and OTC (a feature which allows an investor to buy shares in non-public companies). United Traders Token (UTT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay for trading services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling United Traders Token

United Traders Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as United Traders Token directly using US dollars.

