UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.6% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,698,000 after buying an additional 99,425 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,534,000 after buying an additional 42,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $769,393,000 after acquiring an additional 120,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $355.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

