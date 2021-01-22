Uniti Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,606 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,023% compared to the average daily volume of 143 put options.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

UNIT opened at $12.76 on Friday. Uniti Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $13.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.31). Research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 389,918 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 107,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at $281,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

