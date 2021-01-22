UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) (LON:UVEL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) (LON:UVEL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.50. UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 664,464 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.14.

About UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) (LON:UVEL)

UniVision Engineering Limited, an investment holding company, designs, supplies, consults, installs, and maintains closed circuit televisions in the People's Republic of China. It provides video matrix switchers/controllers, on-site receivers/driver color cameras, quad units and multiplexers, video distribution amplifiers, sequential video switcher, indoor camera enclosures, fiber optic transmitter/receivers, digital video recording systems, digital network surveillance systems, and digital security monitoring and control system software.

