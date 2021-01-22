uPlexa Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,610.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $594,741.29 and $8,610.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,562,411,500 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

uPlexa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

