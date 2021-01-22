Uquid Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $42.64 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $42.64 million and $5.98 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $4.26 or 0.00013045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00584865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.83 or 0.04316340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016462 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.