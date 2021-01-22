Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.63. Urban One shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 455,702 shares.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $74.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter.
About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
