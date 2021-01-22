Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.63. Urban One shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 455,702 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $74.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Urban One as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

