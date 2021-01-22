USDJ (USDJ) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.72 million and $2.04 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00053407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00124530 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00073867 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00275036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00068543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00038690 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 14,728,463 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.